World-first LSD micro-dosing study recruiting late-stage NZ cancer patients

The researchers aim to start the LSD doses at about 8 micrograms, which could be lowered, or increased up to 20 micrograms, depending on how the participants respond.
That was still far from the 80-to-100 microgram dose people typically took when using LSD recreationally.
The study’s leader, Dr Lisa Reynolds, a senior lecturer at the university’s school of psychological medicine, said the trial was “highly novel”.
“As far as I am aware, there are no other studies investigating LSD micro-dosing with people who have cancer, nor any trials investigating LSD alongside an already validated psychological therapy, such as meaning-centred psychotherapy,” she said.
“Our hypothesis is that most participants in our trial will gain some benefit, as everyone will receive meaning-centred psychotherapy which has already been shown to provide benefit in this population.”
Those who received the LSD micro-dosing, however, were expected to gain an “incremental benefit” over the others in the trial.
Designed with guidance from the Aotearoa Māori Psychedelic Advisory Rōpu, the trial was taking a tikanga-based approach and aimed to be culturally appropriate for Māori.
“It’s about addressing inequities,” Eva Morunga, one of the investigators and psychologists on the trial, said.
“We have yet to make the move, like Australia has done, to change the regulations around psychedelic drugs,” study co-ordinator and doctoral student Alesha Wells said.
“We’re in a prime position to make sure that any future interventions are developed with the needs of Māori in mind.”
Ultimately, Reynolds saw psychedelic-assisted therapies as a different way of supporting people at a time of life when they are especially vulnerable.
“A lot of existential things can come up at this time – fear of dying, feelings of isolation, depression and anxiety, and our options currently for psychological support are fair to middling,” she said.
“While some people gain enormous benefit from our current therapy options, there are others who just don’t.”
People interested in learning more about the trial can email wellbeingtrials@auckland.ac.nz.
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.