Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

World-first LSD micro-dosing study recruiting late-stage NZ cancer patients

Jamie Morton
By
4 mins to read
A trial of LSD micro-dosing is under way at the University of Auckland, with researchers hoping to recruit 40 advanced-stage cancer patients. Photo / BORODA

A trial of LSD micro-dosing is under way at the University of Auckland, with researchers hoping to recruit 40 advanced-stage cancer patients. Photo / BORODA

Can tiny amounts of LSD help people as they approach the end of their cancer journeys?

That’s what a world-first University of Auckland trial aims to find out, with researchers hoping to recruit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand