Police were called to Puaha Rd, Little River at 1.20pm after reports of an injury. Photo / Google Maps

A person has reportedly been injured on Banks Peninsula.

Emergency services have headed to Little River’s Puaha Rd, police say.

Worksafe has been advised.

The Herald understands initial reports indicate someone has fallen butthe nature of the person’s injuries is unclear at this stage.

Puaha Rd is a rural stretch of road off State Highway 75, Christchurch Akaroa Rd.

It’s less than 4km drive from the Little River township.

