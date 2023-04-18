The well-known Keirunga Park Miniature Railway is closed until further notice while it waits for its registration. Photo / Paul Taylor

WorkSafe expects it will soon be able to give the green light for popular miniature trains in Havelock North to get back on the tracks.

The Keirunga Park Miniature Railway in Havelock North announced at the weekend it was closed to the public “until further notice”, but it hoped to be back soon.

A WorkSafe spokesperson said the railway was required to be registered as an operator of an amusement device, and that its registration had lapsed.

“The railway’s existing registration was due to expire in late March, and the process for renewal was begun in February, however, delays in receiving critical information from the railway meant the registration lapsed before the application process could be started and a new certification issued.

“This meant the railway was unable to operate from that day as it did not have a current registration.”

WorkSafe said it was working with the railway operator to help navigate the licence approval process.

“We expect this process to be completed within the next fortnight.”

Keirunga Park Railway Incorporated said on its website that members would continue to perform maintenance on the track during the closure.

“We apologise for the inconvenience to all of our train enthusiasts, but we hope to see you soon riding the trains at Keirunga Park Railway,” a statement read.

“Currently, the trains are sleeping soundly in their cosy sheds.”

The 846m-long railway opened in 1992, with a track that winds around Keirunga Gardens, through tunnels, over viaducts and around scenic rock faces.

It is rated in the top five best miniature railway tracks in New Zealand.

Keirunga Park Railway Incorporated was approached for comment.