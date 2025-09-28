“The recent guilty plea to separate police manslaughter charges satisfies the public interest test of the solicitor-general’s prosecution guidelines. For that reason, WorkSafe intends to withdraw its charge against Ashik Transport Limited.”
Ashik Transport was a subcontractor to big roading company Downer.
“There was no evidence to support a charge against Downer,” WorkSafe said.
It refused to release details of its interactions in the case to RNZ under the Official Information Act, saying that could prejudice other legal proceedings including the coroner’s.
The case against Ali outraged the trucking industry, triggering calls for greater accountability for dodgy operators and regulators.
WorkSafe said it did not give any advice to its board or minister about the case.
New Zealand Transport Agency / Waka Kotahi has rejected an industry accusation the death resulted from systemic failure.
The truck remained on the road for years despite multiple safety checks and warnings to Ali.
– RNZ