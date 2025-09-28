Advertisement
New Zealand

WorkSafe drops charge against Ashik Transport over Remuera road worker death

RNZ
2 mins to read

Johnathon Walters was killed by a runaway truck with bad brakes in Remuera last year. Photo / 123rf

A charge will be dropped against a trucking company involved in the death of a road worker.

Johnathon Walters was killed by a runaway truck with bad brakes in Remuera last year.

Ashik Ali – who was driving the truck at the time at

