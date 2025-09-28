Johnathon Walters was killed by a runaway truck with bad brakes in Remuera last year. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

A charge will be dropped against a trucking company involved in the death of a road worker.

Johnathon Walters was killed by a runaway truck with bad brakes in Remuera last year.

Ashik Ali – who was driving the truck at the time at a roadworks site at night – pleaded guilty to manslaughter, while WorkSafe also prosecuted his company, Ashik Transport.

But the agency now says it plans to withdraw that charge.