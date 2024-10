Police were notified of the death at Hunter-Brown St just before 6pm on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has died following a workplace accident in the Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa.

Police were alerted to the sudden death on Hunter-Brown St just before 6pm Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Enquiries into the accident were ongoing and Worksafe has been notified.