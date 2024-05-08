Streets for People road markings show changes to the road layout on Grey St at the Kahutia St intersection in Gisborne. Photo / Liam Clayton

Streets for People road markings show changes to the road layout on Grey St at the Kahutia St intersection in Gisborne. Photo / Liam Clayton

Work has started on the Grey St Streets for People project, with road markings in place showing the intent to slow traffic.

The trial project aims to make the area of the street from Kahutia St to just south of the skatepark safer.

But some people in the community have concerns about the impact on motorists.

The council, with Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust, received funding from NZTA Waka Kotahi for the project last year.

The project cost is $900,000, with 10 per cent to be funded by Gisborne District Council.

It will involve the temporary installation of planter boxes, pedestrian crossings and “road art”.

The council said in a social media post late last week that while work was in progress, parking was likely to be limited for the first week of the changes.

“This is to keep contractors and community safe throughout the installation,” the post said.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will open parking up as soon as possible.”

New road markings indicate how parking spaces will look on a narrower Grey St. Photo / Liam Clayton

Among those opposed to the project is Gisborne’s Tiny Thompson, who said in a submission to the council in March he was concerned about the impact of the changes on road users, residents and businesses, and a “waste of public money”.

In his submission, he said: “Since this is a ‘trial’, a so-called ‘temporary’ change, why not put a row of road cones down the centre line, the length of the proposed concrete planter, then check out the public response.

“I believe the proposal presented is flawed and will cause a lot of discontent amongst Kahutia St and Anzac St residents and businesses.”

The Herald understands the Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club committee is to meet to discuss the changes and the impact on the club’s operation.

Initial parking lines on the street outside the “Cossie” seem to indicate a switch from the current angle parking to parallel parking.

When the project first became public the council said: “These changes are temporary, to help our community see what’s possible and gather their feedback on the changes.

“Grey St is an area frequented by children on their way to the skatepark, pump track, the beach or Kiwa Pools.

“We want our street to be inclusive for everyone, and to make sure our tamariki have a safe way to get from A to B on their bikes or scooters.”

Angle parks were to be removed from the skatepark side of Grey St because, the council said, “it’s difficult for drivers to see what’s coming from behind the car beside them when they exit the current angle parks”.

“Parallel parks will replace them, and people will be encouraged to use Kahutia St for more parking.”

The Kahutia St-Grey St intersection will become a “left turn only” corner and there will be disabled parking outside the dental premises on the corner.

A Tairāwhiti Adventure Trust spokesman said earlier this year that Grey St would remain an arterial connector of the city to the sea and be open to through traffic.

“But it will look and feel different.”



