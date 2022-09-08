Police moved and arrested two protesters from an occupation of the construction site of the Te Ara o Te Ata, the Mt Messnger Bypass. Photo / RNZ, Robin Martin

Work on Te Ara o Te Ata, the Mt Messenger Bypass, can continue after a month-long occupation of the site was broken up by police.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said work has been on hold for three weeks as a small group of people unlawfully occupied the work site on the summit of Mt Messenger.

Police made two arrests as they removed the protesters. Waka Kotahi and Ngāti Tama gave occupiers a trespass notice last week.

Police attempted to mediate an end to the occupation.

A makeshift camp was set up on Sunday, August 14, forcing contractors to stop work the next day.

Sarah Downs, Waka Kotahi's project sponsor, said the camp was a safety risk as it was located within an active worksite.

Downs said, "safety is the highest priority for Waka Kotahi and throughout the occupation, our focus has been on the safety of our contractors, those unlawfully occupying the site and the travelling public. In order to keep everyone safe, our contractors stopped work in this area."

Protesters also stopped helicopters from operating on a cable-pulley system for transporting material to the construction site.

Downs said, "we want to thank the NZ Police, LINZ, project neighbours, our mana whenua partner Ngāti Tama and stakeholders for their support, which enabled today's resolution to the unlawful occupation."

Waka Kotahi said the main construction of Te Ara o Te Ata, due to start in October this year, should not face any significant setbacks due to occupation.

Downs said, "we know the majority of people in Taranaki are as keen as we are to see the bypass constructed as soon as possible and our team is excited to get back to work."

Earlier, a protest leader, Marie Gibbs from Poutama Charitable Trust, said about 10 police officers had arrived at the site at 9.30am and gave protesters two hours to move.

She said Ngā Hapū o Poutama - not Ngāti Tama - were the legal occupants, although they have not been recognised by the court as mana whenua.

"And we also believe that NZTA have obtained this land from Ngāti Tama by fraud, and police have agreed to take a statement from us to that effect."

Police had blocked off the road to prevent more supporters from arriving, she said.