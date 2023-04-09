The new units in Swinburn Street, Dannevirke. Photo / Leanne Warr

A delay in the delivery of shoring has been blamed for the hold-up in the completion of new pensioner flats in Dannevirke.

Questions over the delay were asked in last week’s Community Development and Wellbeing committee meeting held at Tararua District Council.

Construction of the six Aften Court flats in Swinburn St began in 2021 but there were a number of delays which meant that new tenants were still not able to move in.

In the staff management report it was stated that shoring was scheduled to be delivered at the beginning of March this year but that was held up by a few factors, especially by Cyclone Gabrielle and flooding.

Shoring would add support to the side walls of an excavated trench to prevent a cave-in and was required for the installation of water, wastewater and stormwater connections.

“Hirepool was originally sourced for providing the shoring. Unfortunately, it is no longer available and the product they have is not fit for this purpose,” the report noted.

Another company was supplying the shoring and the work was scheduled for completion mid-April.

Move-in dates were not finalised as they were contingent on the work being completed.

The council currently has 18 tenants on the waiting list for units, with two of seven in Dannevirke wanting a 2-bedroom unit.

It was also stated that the council was seeing an increase in tenants moving out of flats as they aged and needed more assisted care and three of those exited flats were requiring refurbishment.

Reports of vandalism over the past few months at the War Memorial Hall in Norsewood were also worrying for some councillors.

Incidents included holes punched in the walls in the public toilets, blocking of the cisterns and hand basins, switching off mains power, stopping the water pump feeding the toilets and unscrewing waste pipes.

Alison Franklin was disheartened by the vandalism in Norsewood. Photo / NZME

Chairwoman Alison Franklin said the reports were “pretty disheartening”.

Councillor Steve Wallace said he was worried the vandals might do something worse.

“We’re going to have to make it bulletproof.”

Mayor Tracey Collis asked at what point should council consider not opening up the toilets as much to prevent such incidents.

Work in parks and reserves was also discussed with Councillor Wallace asking about Mangatoro Reserve, which had suffered some damage due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Group manager of infrastructure Chris Chapman said council staff were trying to work with community groups to find a cost-effective way of reinstating and repairing the damage to paths, bridges and vegetation.

He said something would come up in the long-term plan.