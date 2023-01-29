The Cornwall Park Aviary upgrade begins next week and will be finished by around March or April.

The popular Cornwall Park aviary upgrade will finally be completed four years after community consultation spurred the project on.

Hastings District Council decided to pursue upgrading the facility after consultation on the Cornwall Park Reserve Management Plan (RMP), adopted by the council in March 2019.

A large number of submissions were received in favour of retaining the aviary and enlarging and enhancing its cages.

The upgrade will create more space with plants for the feathered inhabitants to fly, forage and perch.

The upgraded facility will include all-new concrete throughout, replacing the netting around the entire structure, repairing and replacing any damaged structural steel, all new drainage, water stations and bird feeders, and a new “beach” for the red-eared slider turtles to provide a more natural egg laying area.

Specific varieties of trees and ground cover will also be planted to encourage natural behaviours in the aviary residents, temporary tree branches will be placed in some enclosures for birds to pull apart, enhancements to the bird shelters will be made to encourage more free-flight between areas and additional nesting boxes will be constructed to encourage breeding.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the community had sent a clear message they wanted the aviary to remain in the park, and to be upgraded and it was exciting to have the work starting on this much-anticipated project, part of wider improvements in Cornwall Park.

“Cornwall Park is much loved in our community and beyond, with its historic trees, premier playground, Osmanthus Gardens, sports fields, John Holt Memorial Display house and the old tea kiosk that’s being turned into a space for the community to enjoy,” Hazlehurst said.

“The upgraded aviary will add to all of these features, giving another reason for locals and visitors to enjoy this park.”

All upgrade work is being done with recommendations from Massey University and the Wildbase Trust to ensure the welfare of the birds and turtles.

The work is set to be completed in late March/early April.