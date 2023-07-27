Work and Incomes across Auckland in lockdown after threats

Several Work and Incomes across Auckland were placed in lockdown today. Photo/File

Several Work and Incomes across Auckland were in lockdown today following threats.

Police were called to the Work and Income location in Pukekohe after a man threatened workers.

Work and Income locations in Queen St, Papakura, Tobin St, Pukekohe and Queen St, Waiuku were locked down as a precaution.

The man was found by police soon after in the wider Pukekohe area and taken into custody. A replica firearm was also seized.

A police spokesperson said he was “assisting police with our enquiries”.



