Work and Incomes across Auckland in lockdown after threats

Several Work and Incomes across Auckland were in lockdown today following threats.
Police were called to the Work and Income location in Pukekohe after a man threatened workers.
Work and Income locations in Queen St, Papakura, Tobin St, Pukekohe and Queen St, Waiuku were locked down as a precaution.
The man was found by police soon after in the wider Pukekohe area and taken into custody. A replica firearm was also seized.
A police spokesperson said he was “assisting police with our enquiries”.