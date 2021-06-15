Woodford House's performance about grief wins Showquest competition

Watch: ShowQuest Hawke’s Bay Woodford House performance. Video / Supplied

Woodford House's interpretive dance about the seven stages of grief has won Hawke's Bay's Showquest at Toitoi: Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre.

Woodford House team student captain Isabel Westwood said the win was down to teamwork.

"We have bonded a lot, because it's been four months of rehearsal."

The 17-year-old said they had full rehearsals every Sunday and everyone involved came together to put out a winning performance.

"We felt really connected," she said.

Woodford House's winning performance was about the stages of grief. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay was the seventh region to hold an event for Aotearoa's biggest performing arts competition.

Rockquest Promotions general manager Matt Ealand said the regional Showquest competition this year has again opened their eyes to how talented the young rangatahi are in New Zealand.

"We are extremely grateful to be back with live events this year and yet again we are amazed by the high quality of performances," he said.

"The leadership and teamwork required in building a performance of this level is immense and these school teams have done an incredible job."

Teams were judged overall on their production, performance, movement, and theme.

William Colenso College came in second place and Napier Girls' High School followed in third.