New Zealand|Crime

Women's Mongrel Mob Chapter: Death threats, fighting domestic violence and feminism

11 minutes to read

Waikato Kingdom leader Paito 'Sonny' Fatu, Griff, Jarrod Gilbert and Sarge. Photo / supplied

Katie Harris
By:

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

Trigger warning: This article references violence and sexual assault.

Paula Ormsby, leader of the first-ever women's Mongrel Mob chapter, takes Katie Harris into the Iron Dog pad and tells her about the reality of

