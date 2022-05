Police are at the scene. Photo / Google Maps

Police are treating the death of a woman as unexplained after her body was found at an address in Papakura this morning.

A police spokesperson told the Herald the body was found at 7.44am, and police were at the scene on Harper St.

"Our inquiries are still in the very early stages and as such we are treating the death as unexplained."

A scene examination will be undertaken and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later stage.