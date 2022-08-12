Alex Seu at her sentencing in 2017. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A sex offender who attacked and violently raped a drunk pub-goer as he walked home from watching an All Blacks game has been refused parole for the fourth time.

Alex Aleti Seu, who identifies as a woman, was jailed in March 2017 for six years and nine months after admitting a number of charges involving unlawful sexual connection with a male over 16, indecent assault and assault with intent to commit sexual violation in relation to three men.

The first attack happened in 2016 when Seu stalked a man for a kilometre after he left a bar in the Octagon in central Dunedin following an All Blacks test against Wales.

She dragged him into an alleyway and threw him into a brick wall, stunning him in the process, before pulling down his pants and sexually violating him.

The man was able to escape but Seu chased him and forced him down in the grounds of a church where she raped him a second time.

After being released on bail, she then went on to indecently assault two male flatmates.

At the sentencing, the court heard how Seu's first victim suffered injuries as a result of the attack as well as suffering from "severe psychological" impacts.

Seu pleaded guilty to the offending but at the sentencing, said she had "considered the encounter consensual until [she] read the victim impact statement".

She was ordered to serve a minimum period of four years and is due to complete her sentence next July.

In 2020, Seu became eligible for parole for the first time after serving nearly three years of her sentence.

But she was refused parole due to a lack of treatment for sexual deviancy and compulsivity.

The board panel convenor Judge Charles Blackie noted at that time that Seu was still untreated and became a high priority to undergo individual treatment with a psychologist.

"Clearly, having regard to the nature of Ms Seu's offending, she would not be considered suitable for the standard Adult Sex Offender Treatment," Judge Blackie said.

"Hence the recommendation for one-to-one treatment with a psychologist."

The 2020 decision referenced the difficulties Seu has had in jail, including having to transit between the Auckland prison and the Tongariro Prison.

"Unfortunately, while at Tongariro she incurred a number of misconducts as a result of her sexual orientation and was returned to Auckland," Judge Blackie said.

Seu, now 36, has since come before the board three more times, the latest of which was in July.

In a recently released decision, chairman Sir Ron Young said despite good conduct and starting counselling, it was unclear whether the one-on-one sessions have finished or not.

The board also didn't know enough about the location her lawyer suggested she could be released to - a place that provides accommodation for transgender people.

As a result, parole was declined.

"Seu's conduct has been good but we are satisfied that she still remains an undue risk.

"She needs to provide a safety plan. She told us today she had one but we want to understand its content and talk to her about it."

The board also asked for more information regarding her accommodation, an updated psychological report of the advances Seu has made in her treatment and any further rehabilitation that may be required.

Seu will next appear before the board in November.

Additional reporting ODT.