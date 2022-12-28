Woman who died after Invercargill assault was ‘much-loved mother’

The woman who died after an assault at an Invercargill property earlier this month has been identified as 48-year-old Teri-Anne McKenzie.

According to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy, police will proceed with a homicide investigation after McKenzie died overnight in Christchurch Hospital following a serious assault more than two weeks ago.

Police were called to an address in Mavora Cres on December 10 after a report of an assault and the victim was located with critical injuries, McCloy said.

“A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the incident, but police are now considering the possibility of further charges.”

McKenzie was described as a much-loved mother and daughter, and police said they “are working to support her family at this extremely difficult time”.