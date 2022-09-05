Police are investigating after a body found was in a burned-out car in a Havelock North riverside carpark. Video / Neil Reid

A woman walking her dogs in Havelock North over the weekend had no idea there was a body in a burned out vehicle she noticed along the way.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, was walking her dogs around River Rd on Sunday when she saw the burned out vehicle where the body was later discovered.

"The car looked like a burnt out [shell] and the dogs were going crazy," she said.

A police examination recommenced at the scene on Tuesday morning, and included officers traipsing through grass and bush in the area.

Detective inspector David de Lange said in a statement the body was found in the vehicle in the car park on Monday.

The death was being treated as unexplained.

"It appears the vehicle, which has been consumed by fire, has been parked in the reserve for several days."

A post-mortem is also expected to be carried out on Tuesday.

"While we are treating the death as unexplained, we are in the very early stages of understanding what has happened to our victim.

"The reserve is a popular area for cyclists and people walking dogs, providing access to the Tukituki River and adjacent cycleway."

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P051805886.

