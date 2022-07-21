Family of a woman killed by her drink driving friend not happy with the sentence. Photo / NZME

"You're f***ing joking," the partner of a woman killed by her drink-driving friend yelled as the woman was today sentenced to home detention.

Holley Levorsen-Persson killed her friend Deborah Neilsen when she crashed into a tree in Manawatu earlier this year.

She was twice the legal limit and had been disqualified from driving after she'd been caught drink driving a month earlier.

"The only thing I can say is I'm sorry … I know that won't make anything better, but I'm sorry," Levorsen-Persson said to Neilsen's family from the dock.

"Sorry? That won't bring her back," one man responded as he stormed out of court.

Leverson-Persson sobbed as she was sentenced to 11 months' home detention while members of her friend's family swore at the judge and left the courtroom in fury.

The pair had been at a birthday party in February this year and Levorsen-Persson had drunk bourbon before she and Neilsen drove through the rural roads of Rongotea, attempting to avoid the Saturday night traffic in Palmerston North.

Police found she was twice the legal limit when she took a bend on Penny Rd in Rongotea at 100km/h. The recommended speed for that bend was half that.

She told police that a rabbit had run onto the road and she'd swerved to avoid it.

Neilsen died on impact and Levorsen-Persson was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"Holley accepts absolutely that she caused that loss," her lawyer Timothy Hesketh told the court.

The woman was sentenced to 11 months home detention in the Palmerston North District Court today. Photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

"The remorse is genuine and she genuinely accepts and acknowledges the hurt she has caused."

Judge Jonathan Krebs gave Levorsen-Persson an opportunity to address Neilsen's family, who packed the Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.

However, her tearful apology was not well received with several family members storming out after yelling at her.

Before the sentence was read and he left the courtroom, Neilsen's partner told the court that he'd lost his best friend and soul mate in that crash.

"I was going to ask her to marry me this Christmas," Warren Johnson said.

"We were meant to grow old together."

He said he was an emotional wreck and could barely work and that his business and his health had suffered.

"Little things in my everyday life set me off and I end up breaking down and crying."

"I came face to face with Holley after the crash and she showed no sympathy or remorse, this attitude cut me to the core."

Judge Krebs said it was clear that Levorsen-Persson's alcohol consumption has caused her to lose control of her car, and misjudge the speed she should have taken the corner at.

"Nothing I can do today can bring Deb back, nothing I can do directly can heal the hurt that's been caused," he said.

"Though I hope fot the victim's family that this process brings to a close at least the rawness of matters and the healing can begin."