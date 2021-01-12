Woman, teenager missing in Canterbury

Rachel Dyer has been missing since December 21. Photo / Supplied

Police have put the word out for help in finding three people who are missing in Canterbury.

Rachel Dyer, 42, was reported missing on December 21.

A police spokesperson said she may be in the Ashburton area.

"Police and Rachel's family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help."

• If you know anything, contact police on 105 quoting file number 201221/3738.

It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.

Brianna, 14, was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.

She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well. She has gone missing again.

14-year-old Brianna is also missing in the Christchurch area. Photo / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.

On Tuesday, police asked the public for help to find Ngaire Ginders, 40, who was last seen on December 29.

A police spokesperson said she has since been located on Wednesday and is safe.