Woman, teenager missing in Canterbury

Police have put the word out for help in finding three people who are missing in Canterbury.
Rachel Dyer, 42, was reported missing on December 21.
A police spokesperson said she may be in the Ashburton area.
"Police and Rachel's family have concerns for her welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help."
• If you know anything, contact police on 105 quoting file number 201221/3738.
It comes after a public appeal for a missing teenager in Christchurch.
Brianna, 14, was last seen at her home on January 8 and is believed to be in the Christchurch area.
She went missing for two weeks earlier this month before being located safe and well. She has gone missing again.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch police on 105 and quote file number 201220/7305.
On Tuesday, police asked the public for help to find Ngaire Ginders, 40, who was last seen on December 29.
A police spokesperson said she has since been located on Wednesday and is safe.