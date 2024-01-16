A motor vehicle crash left a woman stuck in a car overnight on State Highway 4. Photo/ Bevan Conley

A motor vehicle crash on State Highway 4 resulted in a woman being stuck in a car overnight on Monday.

A Fire & Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the car was down a bank when fire services attended the scene near Erua in the Ruapehu District.

The woman was stuck in the car overnight but did not have to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters.

“She didn’t appear to have any injuries, she’d been stuck in the car overnight.”

National Park, Ōwhango, Raetihi and Ōhakune fire services were called about 6.40am on Tuesday.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.