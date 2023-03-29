The aftermath of the crash this morning. Photo / Oscar Francis

A woman has serious injuries and a man has been arrested after a car smashed into a popular Dunedin music venue set to close this week.

Fire crews cut the injured woman out of the car while police searched for a man who had fled the scene.

The car crashed into the Bark! music space, part of the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue, destroying the building’s frontage, around 2.30am.

The venue was set to have its final show on April 1 after the owners decided to close because of business difficulties and noise complaints.

Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 28-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with a broken leg.

The 28-year-old drive ran away, leaving a bag containing his identification and 60g of cannabis in the car.

The aftermath of the crash this morning. Photo: Oscar Francis

The police dog team tracked him to on the roof of a building in Dowling St, where police received calls from members of the public about his presence.

He is being treated for a broken ankle. It was unclear if it happened during the crash or while fleeing.

A blood sample has been taken to work out if drugs were involved in the crash and charges for careless or dangerous driving causing injury, were likely, Bond said.

The man had also been wanted in relation to a family harm assault, Bond said.

