Woman pleads not guilty to having sex with teenage boy

The woman has pleaded not guilty to allegations of having sex with an underage boy. Photo / File

A woman plans to tell a jury she didn't have sex with a teenage boy who was half her age.

The woman, who can't be identified, has pleaded not guilty to five charges of sexual connection with a young person and two of performing an indecent act on a person under 16.

She appeared in the Levin District Court today and was granted name suppression to protect the identity of the boy.

The charges related to alleged offending between September and October last year.

The Crown says the woman approached the boy in September 2021 and began touching his penis over his pants before pulling them down and performing oral sex on him.

She allegedly then told him to get in her car, which was parked nearby, and had sex with him inside.

On another occasion it's said she performed oral sex on him in a doorway at her home.

Then, at a party in early October, the woman is alleged to have performed oral sex on the boy while he lay on the couch.

According to police she then gave him a drink of juice. The boy says he doesn't remember anything after that and woke up to find himself on her bedroom floor the next morning.

The woman will appear before the court again in April for a case review hearing but has elected to be tried by jury when her case can eventually be heard.