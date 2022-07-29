The crash was reported to emergency services about 11.30pm. Photo / 123rf

A woman's body has been pulled from a submerged car which crashed into a Southland river.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash happened last night on Ferry Rd, west of Invercargill. The incident was reported to emergency services about 11.30pm.

"Police can confirm one person has sadly died ... The car had crashed through a barrier on a bridge over Oreti River."

Police divers located the body of a female, who was the driver, in the submerged car about 5pm today.

Ferry Rd has been closed between Staunton Rd and Waimatuku Bush Rd since around that time and diversions remain in place.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.