Danielle Rihari-Perham, 29, entered not guilty pleas to two charges - throwing acid with intent to injure and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm – and elected a judge-alone trial.

Judge Gene Tomlinson further remanded her on bail for a case review hearing on March 29.

The offence of acid throwing is punishable by up to 14 years' imprisonment; threats to kill can result in penalties of up to seven years' imprisonment.

Rihari-Perham was represented by Catherine Cull.