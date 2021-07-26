Woman in her 70s struck by logging truck in Waipukurau now stable

A woman in her 70s who was struck by a logging truck in Waipukurau is in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

A woman in her 70s who was struck by a logging truck in Waipukurau is in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / NZME

The main road through Waipukurau has reopened after it was closed when a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a logging truck on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of Herbert St and Pōrangahau Rd in central Waipukurau about 11.20am.

A woman in her 70s with critical injuries was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter, a police spokesperson confirmed.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed a woman in her 70s was still being assessed in ED as of 3pm but had been admitted to a ward and was reportedly stable as at 5.30pm.

The road was closed between Russell St and Northumberland St for close to four hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated and reopened shortly after 3pm.

Emergency services were also called to a crash on the corner of Hastings St S and Southampton St E about 12.55pm, where one car hit another parked car.

St John Ambulance paramedics transported one person with serious injury to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A patient with moderate injuries was also taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital following a crash at the intersection of Queen St and King St in Hastings about 4pm.

A logging truck driver suffered minor injuries after their truck collided with a power pole on Puketitiri Rd about 4.30pm.

The crash also caused a power outage which affected 311 homes, with power restored to half of these by about 5pm and the remainder at 7pm.