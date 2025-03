Police said they received a report of an altercation between the pair on Mt Smart Rd just after 5pm. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police said they received a report of an altercation between the pair on Mt Smart Rd just after 5pm. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a man was seriously injured in the Auckland suburb of Penrose on Monday.

Police said they received a report of an altercation between the pair on Mt Smart Rd just after 5pm.

The woman was later arrested nearby on the same road.

The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.