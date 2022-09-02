One person is in custody following a serious incident at Lakewood Plaza, Manukau. Video / Hayden Woodward

A woman has died and another has been taken into custody in a serious incident in Auckland overnight.

Emergency teams were called to the address on Lakewood Court in Manukau at around 4.30am.

"On arrival, a woman was located deceased at the scene," Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"Another woman was located at the address and taken into custody."

The unit is now cordoned off and Vickers said police will remain on the scene today as they do an examination of the site.

"While we are in the early stages of our enquiries we want to reassure the community we do not believe there to be an ongoing risk to the public," he said.

Earlier ambulance, police and serious crime investigators had been at the scene.