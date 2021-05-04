Woman furious she wasn't told rape-accused restaurant worker was allowed into NZ despite investigation

The woman worked at a restaurant with the man accused of assaulting her. Photo / 123rf

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

A woman is furious she wasn't informed that a man accused of sexually abusing her was allowed back into the country on a skilled migrant visa despite being subject to a rape investigation.

She only discovered he had been allowed to enter New Zealand when a detective called late last year saying that they had interviewed the man over the allegations.

The woman worked with the man at a restaurant and she claims he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2019.

The woman - who wants to go by her middle name Rose for safety reasons - told the Herald she filed the rape complaint with police last year after the first Covid-19 lockdown. She and the accused had been in a relationship during the alleged sexual assault.

In an affidavit, filed with a court to gain a protection order against him, the woman says she was woken repeatedly to the man raping her.

Documents filed to police from her GP show in 2020 said she was suffering multiple mental health issues after the alleged incident, including constant anxiety, flashbacks and poor sleep.

Rose went through a series of interviews with police which she said made her feel like she was the one on trial and claimed progress on the case.

When Rose was brought back into the station in mid-2020 she was told the man was no longer in New Zealand and had left the country before Covid-19 swept the globe.

The case was still ongoing when she contacted Immigration New Zealand about the situation. She says the operator told her he would speak to his supervisor to see if he can put a red flag on the accused's name in their system.

Police notebooks from last October, which were released to Rose under the Privacy Act, show that officers were told the man was not in New Zealand and the detective wrote: "Likely not to be allowed back in due to Covid situation."

The detective wrote that they would put an alert on the accused's name that meant he would be spoken to about this matter if he did return to New Zealand.

As well as this, it was noted that Rose indicated she understood that he was no longer in New Zealand and she would be unable to get a protection order because he was overseas.

When Rose discovered the man had returned to New Zealand, she applied - and was granted - a protection order against him that is still active.

Police subsequently informed her there wasn't enough evidence to charge the man.

"They haven't treated me with any respect, or even tried to make an effort to keep me informed. And it feels like I've been on trial, the whole time. And he has faced one interview."

Police believed the accused would "likely not be allowed back into New Zealand" because of Covid-19. Photo / File

She said detectives told her one of the reasons for this was her relationship with the man before and after the alleged assaults.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they take all reports of sexual offending extremely seriously, and endeavour to keep victims informed as inquiries progress.

"We acknowledge that the complainant is disappointed that charges were not filed as the case did not meet the evidential threshold for prosecution," police said.

The woman was furious the man was allowed back in New Zealand, particularly given so many people were barred from entering here during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It feels like a slap in the face that families are forced to stay separated and yet the man who raped me is allowed to waltz back in while he was under investigation for rape."

An Immigration New Zealand spokesperson told the Herald they were unable to comment on the man's entry back into the country without a privacy waiver for him.

The spokesperson said the skilled migrant category is for migrants with qualifications and experience that New Zealand needs.

"To be able to apply under this category, applicants need to meet a number of base requirements, including health and character. The character assessment includes consideration of criminal convictions."

An immigration lawyer spoken to by the Herald said if the man wasn't aware of the allegations he may not have declared that he was under investigation if he was applying for a new visa.

Another factor would have been whether the investigation had been flagged on the police national database - which is what Immigration New Zealand has access to.

Regarding the man's entry into New Zealand during the pandemic, the lawyer said the man the person may have held a visa and qualified for re-entry under a critical purpose or other exemption.

"In which case the person may have had to apply for a border exemption only and not a visa. Police clearances are not required for the border exemption applications."

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.