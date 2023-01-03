Voyager 2022 media awards
Woman dies on North Shore after being found in ‘extremely agitated’ state

RNZ
Photo / RNZ / Richard Tindiller

By RNZ

A woman has died after being found in what police said was an “extremely agitated” state on Auckland’s North Shore this morning.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeil said police were called to Albany after reports of a woman screaming just after 4am.

“A woman was located in an extremely agitated state outside a commercial premise,” McNeil said.

“Police called for assistance as she needed to be transported by medical professionals for an assessment.”

When the ambulance arrived, she stopped breathing and could not be revived with CPR, police said.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.

