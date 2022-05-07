Police confirmed the woman had died after her motorcycle crashed on State Highway 2 on Saturday. Photo / NZME

A woman has died in hospital after her motorcycle crashed in the western Bay of Plenty yesterday.

The crash happened around 2.40pm om Saturday on State Highway 2, near Benner Rd in Pongakawa.

"The woman was airlifted to hospital but sadly passed away last night," police said in a written statement this morning.

Police were appealing for witnesses to the crash who were travelling in the area at the time so that they could piece together exactly what had happened.

Anyone who had information that could help police was encouraged to call 105 and quote event number P050493720.

The crash was one of two within an hour in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday.

The second occurred just after 3pm on SH 29 near McLaren Falls Rd.

The crash between a car and a campervan resulted in the campervan rolling onto its side.

The occupants had moderate and minor injuries and were assessed by ambulance staff.