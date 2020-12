Emergency services were called to a house fire in Palmerston North on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

A woman has died following a house fire in Westbrook, Palmerston North overnight.

Fire and Emergency were called to a house fire at Clutha Place in Palmerston North around 11.30pm on Thursday night.

A police spokesperson confirmed the woman was transported to hospital, where she later died. No one else was injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said an investigator was looking into the cause of the fire on Friday.