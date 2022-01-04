Woman dies at Mangawhai Heads after medical event on beach

A woman, aged 30, died at Mangawhai Heads following a medical event. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman has died on a beach in Mangawhai Heads after suffering a medical event near the water.

Emergency services attempted to revive the woman on the beach near Mangawhai Heads Rd shortly before 4.30pm.

Police and St John staff tended to the 30-year-old, but she died at the scene.

"Police extends condolences to the woman's family.

"Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, who will release their findings in due course."

A witness told the Herald two nearby medical students were first to run to the woman's aid.

The man, who did not want to be named, said they performed CPR on her for 20 minutes before lifeguards arrived.

"It was a long effort, huge effort. Especially those two young med students, they just went for it. Unbelievable.

"They were working on her for a good 20 minutes before emergency services arrived.

"Then the Surf Life Savers came over the bar, they came in at 100 miles an hour. They were all down there, then the ambulance arrived."

He said the medical students deserved a medal for the "serious work" they put in.

The man understands the woman ended up in the water as a result of the medical event.

He said the death was upsetting for those involved.