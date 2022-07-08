Woman dies after assault in Grey Lynn

A woman has died after an assault in Grey Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman has died after being assaulted in Auckland's Grey Lynn this morning.

Emergency services - including a dozen cops and two ambulances - were called to the scene where she was assaulted, on Cockburn Street, at 8.25am today.

A police spokeswoman said she was assaulted and found to be critically injured and has subsequently died.

"A person at the address has been taken into custody," the spokeswoman said.

Cordons have been put in place in Cockburn Street.

"Residents and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services personnel."

An update will be provided as more information becomes available.