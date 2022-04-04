Woman dead after incident at West Auckland quarry

Police said WorkSafe will be advised, and said they are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman in her 50s has died following an incident at a West Auckland quarry.

Emergency services attended an incident on Selwood Rd at around 5pm.

A news photographer at the scene said they saw specialist police staff and a hearse at the Urban Quarry in Henderson.

He said he saw a black Hino truck, with a metal bin in the yard, with police staff working around it.

A worker from a nearby factory said they heard people yelling "you shouldn't be there, get out".

The worker did not understand why the woman had been there, saying "she should not have been in there".

A police spokeswoman said WorkSafe would be advised, and police are continuing to make inquiries into the circumstances.