Woman charged with murder following death of man dropped off at Takanini medical centre

A woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a young man who was initially dropped off at a South Auckland medical centre with critical injuries.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

A homicide investigation was launched after the 22-year-old victim died in Middlemore Hospital not long after being dropped off at a medical centre in Takanini on November 21.

After arriving at the medical centre in a critical condition, he was rushed to Middlemore.

Police later made an appeal for anyone with information on the attack on the then unidentified victim to come forward.

Police had also been searching for the person who had dropped him off at the clinic.