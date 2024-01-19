Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, 24, of Hamilton, was found dead in a driveway in the city on December 30, 2023.

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of a Hamilton man days after Christmas.

Police say a 24-year-old woman appeared in the Hamilton District Court today and was charged with murder.

She will be back in court early next month and has interim name suppression.

Authorities received reports of a man found unresponsive on the driveway of a property in Melville around midnight on Friday, December 29.

Police and ambulance staff pronounced him dead at the scene in the early hours of December 30.

The man was later named as Te Reo Wickliffe-Heta, also 24 years old.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said: “We know this will have been a shock to the community. However, we would like to reassure them this was an isolated incident.”

Police appeal for help: ‘Even the smallest detail’

Police have asked anyone who might have any information to come forward.

“We are continuing to make inquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us as even the smallest detail could assist our investigation,” Wilson said.

Authorities have also made sure proper support is in place for those closest to the victim, police said.

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111