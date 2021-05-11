Woman charged with February murder of Napier woman released on bail

A 48-year-old woman charged with the murder of a 29-year-old woman in Napier has been released on bail.
The 29-year-old woman was critically injured at an address on Clark Ave, Pirimai, about 11.40am on February 1.
She was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition and later died in hospital on February 28.
The 48-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, was previously charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the charge was on Wednesday withdrawn and replaced with a murder charge.
The woman, in an appearance at the Napier District Court and was remanded on bail without plea to appear in the High Court in Napier in June.