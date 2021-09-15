Woman charged over Napier shopping centre assault appears in court

Napier Courthouse, where a woman made her first appearance after being charged with assaulting a woman in a wheelchair outside a dairy. Photo / File

A 38-year-old woman charged with assaulting a wheelchair-bound woman outside a suburban Napier shop has made a brief appearance in Napier District Court.

As a first appearance, no plea was sought when she appeared on Thursday before a Registrar and represented by a duty solicitor.

She was granted bail without police opposition other than for the Registrar to include conditions that she not make any form of contact with the complainant and not "offer" violence to any other person.

She was remanded to appear in the court again at a later date in September.

The complainant, aged 21, was seen to be hit several times in an incident on Sunday and was left with injuries including a nose fracture and bruising.