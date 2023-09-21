A 48-year-old Hastings woman is due to reappear in Hastings District Court on 10 October, on multiple charges relating to the fatal crash on St Aubyn Street, Hastings, on 13 June that killed 73-year-old Ian Johnson. Photo / File

By James Pocock

A Hastings woman is facing multiple charges following a fatal crash that killed a 73-year-old man in June.

Ian Charles Johnson, 73 years old, died in hospital nearly three weeks after a crash between a vehicle and a motorbike on St Aubyn St East on the morning of June 13.

At the time the car had allegedly left the scene and police confirmed in a statement on June 26 that a driver had been identified and that the vehicle and motorbike had both been seized for examination.

In a statement on Friday morning, a police spokesman was able to confirm charges had been laid in relation to the incident.

“A 48-year-old Hastings woman was due to reappear in Hastings District Court, Tuesday 10 October, on charges of careless or inconsiderate vehicle operation causing death and failing to stop or ascertain injury,” the spokesman said.

“As the matter is now before the court, Police will not make further comment.”

James Pocock joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2021 and writes breaking news and features, with a focus on environment, local government and post-cyclone issues in the region. He has a keen interest in finding the bigger picture in research and making it more accessible to audiences. He lives in Napier. james.pocock@nzme.co.nz







