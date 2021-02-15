Woman caught between squash crates at Poukawa packhouse

A female worker sustained moderate injuries after being crushed between two crates of squash at a packhouse in Poukawa. Photo / Warren Buckland

A woman working at a Poukawa packhouse has moderate injuries after getting caught between two crates of squash.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Te Aute Trust Rd, Poukawa, about 12.56pm on Monday.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said the woman was preparing the crates to be moved into an export container at the time of the accident.

"The female worker in the packhouse was crushed between two crates of squash that were being moved," she said.

"There was no extrication however as she basically freed herself from where she was."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries was transported by helicopter to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Wilmot said the woman was being assessed at hospital.

One ambulance was also dispatched. Police were not called to the scene.