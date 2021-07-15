Woman car-jacked at gunpoint as police chase ends in shooting

Focus Live: Police provide update on Auckland and Hamilton firearm incidents

A man at the centre of a major police incident pulled a woman from her car at gunpoint and lead police on a dramatic chase through inner Auckland, witnesses said.

Police have now called a 2.30pm press conference to give updates about the "critical incident".

One person has been seriously hurt and another has moderate injuries after witnesses on Church St East in Penrose reported hearing gunshots before 11am today.

Witnesses have described seeing a "largely built man" speed through Ellerslie in a white BMW X5 with no plates, before crashing into a curb on Great Sth Rd in Penrose.

Armed police stand guard near a crashed BMW stolen from a car dealership on Great South Road Greenlane. A man was arrested after several gunshots were fired. Photo / Supplied

The man leapt from the BMW and ran straight towards a motorist waiting at the nearby traffic lights, a witness called Steve said.

Pointing his pistol at the female driver, he then pulled her out of the car, Steve, who didn't wish to give his last name, said.

The woman appeared to kneel on the ground with her hands on her head as the man carjacked her Suzuki and threw a "wild" u-turn before speeding in the direction of State Highway 1 on-ramp.

Police had their weapons trained on the man but appeared unwilling to fire with innocent bystanders nearby, Steve said.

"You have to admire their bravery," he said.

"They didn't shoot, which is a good thing given how tightly packed cars are at that intersection."

A worker at Youth Garage said two people were involved in the theft of the BMW, later involved in a police incident on Great South Rd.

"A lady came in first, tried to be like a customer, checking around," Dali Hou said.

"Then she came back again, checking cars again. I think about that time she stole our key and then she went out again and a guy came iver and just drive it out … yeah, teamwork."

Hou wasn't at the car yard when the incident but had spoken to the yard's director who had tried to stop the man leaving in the BMW and had to move to avoid being struck.

No weapons were shown by either the man or woman, Hou said. He had been told they were aged in their 30s or 40s.

The car was taken when the director went to get some information from inside.

"When he came out, they were going."

The car, a 2013 or 2014 BMW S5 was "nothing special", Hou said.

"It's just kind of cheap … we have for $14,800".

The director of the yard, who was nearly run over as the couple - the man driving - was ok.

"He never saw a weapon."

Police at the scene of the major incident on Great South Rd, Penrose. Photo / Supplied

Two intersections on Great South Rd in Penrose remain closed.

One at Great South Rd and Church St/South Eastern Highway and another at Great South Rd and Campbell Rd, Auckland Transport said.

Another witness called Sonia also reported seeing a man brandishing a firearm running down Great South Road, weaving in-between cars.

The man pointed his weapon back at three chasing officers, who were shouting at him to stop, Sonia, who didn't wish to give her last name, said.

"He was pointing a firearm at the cops and trying to run. I could hear them shouting but my window was up and I needed to get out of there."

Another witness said he saw a white BMW X5 with no plates speed through Ellerslie, "travelling 100km in a 50km zone."

The BMW then hit a curb at speed, at which point it "caught air", the witness said.

The car's air bags deployed and police were able to capture a "large build man", who had been driving, the witness said.

Huge police presence on Great South Rd after a major shooting incident. Photo / Supplied

Unconfirmed reports allege the BMW may have been stolen from a dealership.

St John said they were alerted to the incident at 10.59am.

One person was seriously hurt and taken to Auckland Hospital, while a second patient was taken to Middlemore with moderate injuries, a spokesman said.

Sonia saw the police chase unfold while pulling up to the lights at the Z petrol station on Great South Road.

The man appeared to be holding a pistol, she said.

SH1 LINK TO SOUTH EASTERN HWY CLOSED - 11:55AM

Due to a police issue on Great South Rd the link from SH1 (Southbound) to South Eastern Hwy (Westbound) is now closed. The eastbound link remains open. Allow extra time for diversions in the area: https://t.co/aRkL4HkBFr ^TP pic.twitter.com/XFqIACuI94 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 15, 2021

She was worried the man with a firearm might run through the petrol station.

Her first thought had been to "get out of there" and get home to her children, she said.

She also saw a number of cars U-turn from the area to try and get away. She also reversed away from the area and travelled home on an alternative route.

A cafe manager on Church St East said his customers were sitting outside when they heard gunshots.

Bus service disruptions - Due to the following incident and road closures, bus route 321, 670, 743, & 295 are impacted. Please expect delays and cancellations. ^KY https://t.co/B535y4CbBp — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 14, 2021

They didn't see the incident, the cafe manager said.

But after hearing the shots they went out onto the road to see what had happened and saw a swarm of police cars at what they thought was the site about 150m further down on Great South Rd.

A worker near the Church St intersection told the Herald she heard sirens and a number of police cars "swoop in".

She also saw ambulance and a helicopter, which has since left the area.

Drivers are being urged to delay their journey or use an alternative route.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers will provide the latest detail on the incident, as well as more information about the fatal police shooting in Hamilton last night, at 2.15pm.