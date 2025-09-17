The puppy was found with a stomach full of fish bones.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The puppy was found with a stomach full of fish bones.

A woman has been sentenced after a malnourished puppy was found with a healed bullet wound in his leg, a fractured hip, and a stomach full of fish bones.

The defendant pleaded guilty in Tauranga District Court yesterday to a charge of ill treatment and failing to provide proper and sufficient food to an animal.

SPCA inspectors were called in June last year to the woman’s property, where the 5-month-old pitbull cross puppy, known as Patchy, was discovered.

They said the puppy was emaciated, had an “obvious limp”, and stood with his right hind leg off the ground.

X-ray scans found Patchy had a fractured hip, which was estimated to have occurred two weeks earlier.