Woman badly injured in Napier industrial area, police investigate

Her injuries are currently unexplained and police are investigating. Photo / NZME

Her injuries are currently unexplained and police are investigating. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating how a woman suffered serious injuries in the Napier suburb of Onekawa.

The woman was hospitalised last Wednesday and remains in hospital over a week later.

A police spokesperson said her injuries were unexplained at this stage.

“On Wednesday 22 February, police were advised that a woman had been hospitalised after being found with serious injuries.

“She is believed to have sustained her injuries sometime between Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February at an address situated in the industrial area of Dunlop Rd, Onekawa, Napier.

“The woman’s injuries are currently unexplained, and police are working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred.”

Anyone with information can contact the police on 105.