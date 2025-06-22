The victim then ran to a house nearby and phoned police, he said. She was uninjured.

“Police are offering support to the victim after what was a deeply concerning incident. While the victim was not physically injured, she is understandably extremely shaken,” the spokesman said.

“Police will also ensure we increase our presence in the Newton area to provide reassurance to that community.”

The man was described as being Caucasian, in his late 20s, about 170cm tall and of a medium build. He was described as wearing a grey jumper with a red hoodie underneath, grey pants and a hospital face mask.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the areas of Colombo Street, Rintoul Street, Adelaide Road and Riddiford Street between the hours of 7am and 8am today and may have seen this man to please contact police,” the spokesman said.

“This male is probably a local resident and someone in our community may recognise the description provided by the victim. We ask anyone who may know the identity of this male to also make contact with us.”

“Additionally, if anyone has CCTV, dashcam or video footage from the mentioned areas [sic] that may have captured the man at any point, please contact police and we can come and collect the footage from you.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police by phoning 105 and reference file number 250622/1969.

Information could also be offered anyonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We’d also like to remind people to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour to police by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it is after the fact.”

An increased police presence will be in the area today to provdide reassurance to the commuinty, the spokesman said.

