Fatima Ibrahim first appeared at Manukau District Court in November via audio visual link. Photo / NZME

A woman who allegedly injured three others in a Molotov cocktail attack in South Auckland can now be named.

Fatima Ibrahim, an Iraqi national, appeared at Manukau District Court this morning charged with threatening to kill one woman, assault with a Molotov cocktail of another woman and causing grievous bodily harm to a third person.

One person was critically injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital following the incident in Pukekohe in November.

Two others received minor burn injuries.

The women were known to each other. Ibrahim, 32, was in a relationship with one of the women who was hurt, the Herald can now report.

"A Molotov cocktail was allegedly produced by one party and in the course of the altercation three people received burn injuries," a police spokesperson told the Herald at the time.

The New Lynn resident was granted a continuation of her bail conditions and is next due to appear in Papakura District Court in May.

During a court appearance in November, Ibrahim claimed during a tearful court outburst that police arrested the wrong person.

"I'm all bruised up," she said at the end of the hearing, which was conducted over an audio-video feed due to Covid-19 precautions.

"How could I be the criminal in this situation?

"I'm not the person who did all this."