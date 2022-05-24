The woman allegedly drove into a group of pedestrians at Westfield Mall in Manukau, causing the death of Gary Cowely. Photo / NZME

The woman accused of causing the death of a man after allegedly crashing into him and four others at Manukau mall has pleaded not guilty.

The 35-year-old appeared in the Manukau District Court in front of Judge Gabrielle Wagner this afternoon.

The woman's lawyer, Rajendra Chaudhry, entered not guilty pleas for all 16 charges, including one count of recklessly causing death.

Her name and all identifying details will remain suppressed until her next hearing.

Five people were treated at Middlemore Hospital with a range of injuries following the crash on Sunday, March 20.

One, 59-year-old Gary Cowley, died in hospital almost three weeks later.

The father of one of the people involved told Open Justice he was against ongoing name suppression.

The woman had been denied electronically monitored bail on three separate occasions and is set to apply for the fourth time when she reappears in court again on Thursday.