The trial continues in the Auckland District Court.

Warning: Graphic content

A woman accused of performing an indecent act on a teen girl and encouraging her to consume a drug says she is heterosexual and has no sexual interest in women.

The woman, alongside her ex-husband, is on trial this week at the Auckland District Court facing three charges of committing an indecent act on a young person, and two of supplying a Class B controlled drug for crimes that allegedly occurred more than a decade ago.

The man is also facing an additional drug supply charge and had also been charged with sexual connection with a young person but this was dropped.

They have interim name suppression.

While under cross-examination today, the woman denied the allegations levelled against her, saying she has no interest in any “way shape or form” of being sexual with another woman.

“I am heterosexual.”

Crown lawyer Claire Paterson told the court the woman had leveraged her friendship with the teen to engineer a sexual relationship between her and the couple.

She refuted this and said she had never touched her.

Furthermore, the woman said she did not like the teen or her behaviour around her husband at one sporting event.

Paterson said the woman had “said a lot of nasty things” about the complainant, and asked if she had “such a problem, such a burden”, why she was allowed to stay in their home.

In response, the woman argued her then-husband had worked at the teen’s parents’ home.

The woman also said she had never run a bath for the complainant, given her sleeping pills, or taken any images of her in a bikini, as had been alleged.

The trial continues.

Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers social issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.



