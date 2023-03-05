Witnesses sought following assault at Hastings’ park

Police are asking for help with the investigation into an assault on Saturday afternoon at Cornwall Park in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are seeking witnesses to an assault at Cornwall Park, Hastings, on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a man was left with facial injuries after the assault which happened around 2.15pm.

They are working to establish what occurred and to locate those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the assault, “ a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 105 and quote file number 230304/1559.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.