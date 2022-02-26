Witnesses see injured man chasing alleged attacker along inner Christchurch street

The incident took place at around 12.50pm in the area of Colombo and Cashel Sts, police said. Photo / NZME

A person has been injured in the heart of Christchurch, with witnesses saying the incident was a stabbing.

Police called the incident a minor disorder in which a person received "minor, non-life-threatening injuries".

It took place at around 12.50pm in the area of Colombo and Cashel Sts, police said.

One woman inside a store on Cashel St said the incident started when she saw a "ragged-looking" man walking briskly up Cashel St carrying a skateboard.

Then another man came running up the street behind the first man with the skateboard.

"This guy starts trying to sprint down Cashel St, outside our store, saying 'Stop that guy, he's stabbed someone'," the witness said.

"Stop him."

The witness said it turns out it was the second man who had allegedly been stabbed.

She saw ambulances in the area shortly afterwards and said the man with the skateboard was arrested.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.