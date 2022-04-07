Earl Campbell said he was at home in Tuai, in the Wairoa district, on the day Craig Person was attacked. Photo / Warren Buckland

Earl Campbell said he was at home in Tuai, in the Wairoa district, on the day Craig Person was attacked. Photo / Warren Buckland

A witness has told an aggravated robbery trial that he, and not the defendant Earl Campbell, bashed an elderly Havelock North man with a hammer and took his guns.

The male witness, whose name is suppressed, was giving evidence in the Napier District Court via audio-visual link from prison.

The witness said he and Campbell's brother Lex Campbell drove to Havelock North and carried out the attack on the night of January 29 last year.

Earl Campbell, 37, is on trial after pleading not guilty to aggravated robbery causing grievous bodily harm, committing burglary with a weapon and five counts of unlawfully possessing firearms.

On Thursday, Earl Campbell told the court he was in Tuai, in the Wairoa district, not Havelock North on the day of the attack but had lent the witness a van that has been central to the case.

He said he lent the witness his aunt's white Toyota Hiace van so the witness could drive to Hastings to pick up 170gm of cannabis Earl Campbell had sold him for $1500.

Campbell suggested the witness, who was disqualified from driving, would be less likely to be stopped by police if he was driving the white van and wearing a high-vis vest, like a tradesperson.

The witness said he collected the cannabis at the home of Earl Campbell's father. He stayed there for some time and later drove with Lex Campbell to Havelock North.

Lex Campbell told him they could get some money and guns from the house of the victim, 72-year-old Craig Person.

They later drove there and the witness said he was armed with a hammer as he kicked Person's back door in.

"We located him in his bedroom … the bed was on the right side of the room … I grabbed him and dumped him on the ground," the witness said.

"I told him, 'We're here for the money and the guns, man, we know you've got them'.

"I hammered him in the head. He then got defensive so I hammered him again, in the arm."

He said Person then gave up the keys to his gun safe.

Earl Campbell, who is conducting his own defence and who was questioning the witness, asked where Person was.

"He was on the floor," the witness said.

"In need of medical attention, I suspect?" Campbell asked.

"Yes."

Crown prosecutor Clayton Walker accused the witness of lying.

He questioned a discrepancy between the number of Person's firearms the witness said he hid in a bivouac in the bush at Tuai, and the number found there by police.

"So you slipped up there when you were rehearsing this … You have been rehearsing this with Earl Campbell."

Walker said the reasons the witness was in prison were such that any consequences of being held responsible for the robbery would be "water off a duck's back".

"There is no big deal for you to come along here and lie about something you have nothing to do with," Walker said.

"I swore an oath," the witness said. "What I said is the truth and nothing but the truth."

Walker asked the witness to confirm that he had seen Earl Campbell in prison. Campbell has been in custody on remand.

"You have been in regular contact with Mr Campbell for the last week, since he was moved into your wing," Walker said.

"You were bunking in the same cell together last night."

Before the witness gave evidence, Judge Bridget Mackintosh gave him a warning about incriminating himself through his testimony.

She also warned him of the consequences of giving false evidence.

The trial, before a jury of nine women and three men, is continuing.