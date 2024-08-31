Took these last night pic.twitter.com/70gdShZD7D — Hexagram (@Hexagram_888) August 29, 2024

The national weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch from midnight tonight to 7am tomorrow for parts of Northland as well as Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, Taranaki, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Tararua, Kāpiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa and Wellington.

“Some of these thunderstorms may generate localised downpours of 25 to 40 mm/h, especially from Waitomo southwards. Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding … [and] some of these thunderstorms may also be squally, and produce damaging wind gusts of 110 km/h or stronger.

“Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous.”

Niwa Weather posted an animation of the coming weather to X, describing the “forecast wind above the surface” as “concerning”.

“This animation shows wind speeds 1400-1500 metres ABOVE the surface. Dark yellow and orange-ish colours indicate winds of 100-140 km/h. Thunderstorms can sometimes bring stronger wind from above & to the surface.

“Also, indications are that lightning could be quite widespread. Combined risks of strong wind & frequent lightning means elevated chances for power cuts [and] wind damage to structures & property. Something to consider if you’re going out tonight or before going to bed.”

A thread 🧵regarding the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms late today & very early Sunday.



Showers & thunderstorms will form over the Tasman Sea this evening.



This squall line is forecast impact the far upper South Island & much of the North Island.



Timing below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fiF6ehudRU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 30, 2024

Strong wind and rain watches are in place overnight for much of the central North Island - rain for Waikato south of Te Awamutu, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, northern Taranaki and northern Taihape and wind for Taranaki, Taihape, northern Whanganui and inland parts of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne/Tairāwhiti.

It’ll also be windy at the bottom of the island, with strong wind watches in place for Wellington and Kāpiti Coast, where northerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places overnight, MetService said.

This could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures, and make driving difficult.

Just to the north, the Tararua Range is under a heavy rain warning overnight, with 70mm to 100mm of rain expected.

Heavy rain warnings have also been issued for the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from Arthurs Pass southwards, and the ranges of Westland north of Haast till midnight.

Kite surfers may be the only people happy about forecast strong winds this weekend. Photo / Brett Phibbs

It’ll also be wet in Tasman northwest of Motueka, Grey and Buller Districts, and the Richmond and Bryant Ranges - including Rai Valley - with a heavy rain watch in place till the early hours of tomorrow.

Northerly winds may also approach severe gales in exposed spots in Tasman district and Marlborough Sounds between 9pm tonight and 2am tomorrow.

Conditions will ease in most places by Sunday afternoon, with fine weather across the North Island and much of the South Island, MetService said.

However, a final whack of wet and windy weather is on the way for parts of Otago and Southland, before easing late tomorrow night or early Monday morning.